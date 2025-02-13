TFB Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 16.7% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.81. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The stock has a market cap of $278.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.08%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

