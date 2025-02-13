Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHA opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

