Beacon Financial Group Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,823 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

