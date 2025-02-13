Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,088,700 shares, a growth of 698.2% from the January 15th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,887.0 days.
Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $30.41.
About Essity AB (publ)
