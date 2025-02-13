Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,088,700 shares, a growth of 698.2% from the January 15th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,887.0 days.

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services in Europe, North and Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wet wipes, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under the TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands to family caregivers, professional caregivers, and patients and consumers through pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions, and e-commerce.

