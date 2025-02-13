Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Evolent Health Trading Down 2.6 %

EVH stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 21,650.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Evolent Health by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 5,365.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Evolent Health by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

