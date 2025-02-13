Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Trading Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 5,179,717 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,364% from the average daily volume of 353,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a market capitalization of C$9.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.
Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.
