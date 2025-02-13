Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 142.6% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 529,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after acquiring an additional 311,147 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,910.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 427,473 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 371,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 276,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,702,000 after buying an additional 68,641 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,189,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $45.46 and a one year high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

