Portfolio Design Labs LLC Purchases New Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $204.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.47. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $150.70 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The company has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

