Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in March

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of PSTVY stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. 3,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793. Postal Savings Bank of China has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89.
About Postal Savings Bank of China
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Postal Savings Bank of China
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.