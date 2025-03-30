Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in March

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PSTVY stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. 3,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793. Postal Savings Bank of China has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89.

Get Postal Savings Bank of China alerts:

About Postal Savings Bank of China

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People’s Republic of China. It offers demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, call, negotiated, and foreign currency deposits, as well as passbooks and certificate of deposits; micro and personal pledged, and personal business loans; business easy mix, agriculture aid plus, domestic remittance and exchange, payment and collection agency, check, promissory notes, bank and commercial draft, remittance, consignment collection, and collection with acceptance settlement services; debit and credit cards; cross-border remittance, personal exchange settlement and sale, and foreign currency exchange and deposit services; personal housing, auto, car, consumer, and personal education loans; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.