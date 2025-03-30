NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of NXGPY stock remained flat at $70.00 during midday trading on Friday. 130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.67. NEXT has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Get NEXT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

About NEXT

(Get Free Report)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.