Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Short Interest Up 44.6% in March

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF stock. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,032,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,554,000. Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF accounts for about 10.9% of Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC owned 50.59% of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of SETM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.53. 10,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

