Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the February 28th total of 70,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 234,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Repsol Stock Performance

Shares of REPYY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. 39,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,755. Repsol has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.4951 dividend. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. Repsol’s payout ratio is 49.35%.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REPYY

About Repsol

(Get Free Report)

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.