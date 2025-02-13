TFC Financial Management Inc. Acquires 91 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $286.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.00 and a 52 week high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

