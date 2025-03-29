United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Down 33.9% in March

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 108,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:UDIRF opened at $19.50 on Friday. United Internet has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,950,000.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

