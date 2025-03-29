United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Down 33.9% in March

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 108,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
United Internet Price Performance
OTCMKTS:UDIRF opened at $19.50 on Friday. United Internet has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,950,000.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
About United Internet
