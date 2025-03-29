Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Grows By 190.7%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,429,100 shares, an increase of 190.7% from the February 28th total of 1,867,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.9 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $1.34 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

