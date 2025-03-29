Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Grows By 190.7%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,429,100 shares, an increase of 190.7% from the February 28th total of 1,867,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.9 days.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $1.34 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
