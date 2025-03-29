Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Invests $304,000 in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,804,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 25,389 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,608.4% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 76,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 73,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3078 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.