Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 671,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $83,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMD opened at $111.81 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.50 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.12. The company has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a PE ratio of 112.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

