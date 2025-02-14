Mizuho Lowers The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $4.50

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HAIN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $400.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 433.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 225.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.