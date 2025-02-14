The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 14.4% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $38,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,852,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,604 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 24.0% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.8% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average is $66.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

