Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Purchased by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC accounts for approximately 1.8% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4,607.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 149.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $12.87 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.