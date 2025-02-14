C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $597,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in DaVita by 856.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 49,874 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,371,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in DaVita by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

DaVita Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $177.45 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.56 and a 1 year high of $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.25.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.