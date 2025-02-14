Certuity LLC Boosts Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Certuity LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE MUFG opened at $12.59 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $151.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

