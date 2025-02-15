Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.40 and traded as low as $1.46. Evogene shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 42,424 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evogene in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 314.43% and a negative return on equity of 109.05%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evogene stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Evogene as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

