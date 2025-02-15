Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.80 and traded as high as $103.83. Kerry Group shares last traded at $103.63, with a volume of 6,174 shares.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.52.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

