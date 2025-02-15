OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OMRON Price Performance
OMRNY traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,638. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. OMRON has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,476.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. OMRON had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that OMRON will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About OMRON
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OMRON
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.