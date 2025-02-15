OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OMRON Price Performance

OMRNY traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,638. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. OMRON has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,476.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get OMRON alerts:

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. OMRON had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that OMRON will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.