Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.98 and traded as low as $6.44. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 76,948 shares traded.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 190,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

