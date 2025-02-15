Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Down 20.1% in January

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 30,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Recon Technology Price Performance

Shares of RCON stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.09. 1,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,683. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 10.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Recon Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Recon Technology stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Recon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

