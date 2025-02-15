Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $0.98. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 48,927 shares.

Greystone Logistics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

