Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.04). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03), with a volume of 112,603 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8 ($0.10) target price on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Nostrum Oil & Gas alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas Trading Up 9.8 %

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -384.25.

(Get Free Report)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.