Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Short Interest Up 2,670.8% in January

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 2,670.8% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.3 days.

Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Hexagon Composites ASA stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.36.

Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems for alternative fuels worldwide. The company operates through Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, and Hexagon Digital Wave segments. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation; and gas distribution solutions.

