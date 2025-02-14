Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Short Interest Up 2,670.8% in January

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 2,670.8% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.3 days.
Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Performance
Shares of Hexagon Composites ASA stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.36.
Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile
