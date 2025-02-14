Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $132.47, but opened at $126.38. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $125.98, with a volume of 194,518 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPST. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $252,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

