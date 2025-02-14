Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NNE opened at $33.73 on Friday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

