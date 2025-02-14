IMS Capital Management Buys New Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 363.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $86.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.