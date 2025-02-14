50,669 Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Purchased by Attessa Capital LLC

Attessa Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000. Global X MLP ETF accounts for 1.7% of Attessa Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,358,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129,449 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 231,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPA opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $44.64 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

