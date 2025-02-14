iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Acquired by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up 0.9% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reliant Wealth Planning purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,485,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,010,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,968,000 after buying an additional 83,965 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,979,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,519,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,248,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IWL opened at $150.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.38. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.18 and a 1 year high of $151.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.