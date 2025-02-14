Roth Capital Predicts Lower Earnings for Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Mama’s Creations’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Mama’s Creations’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MAMA. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Mama’s Creations from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $278.92 million, a PE ratio of 82.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mama’s Creations has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 44,817 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,221,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 507,065 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 23,422.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

