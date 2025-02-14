ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,968 iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
BATS HYDB opened at $47.45 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
