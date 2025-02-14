Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.880-0.930 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Twilio from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.75.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $147.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $509,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,360. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,695 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

