Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC lessened its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,233,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,845,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 774,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 82.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 363,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after purchasing an additional 164,513 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $60.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

