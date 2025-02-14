MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Issues Earnings Results

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02, Zacks reports. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 29.14%.
MSA Safety Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MSA traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.70. The company had a trading volume of 29,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,657. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.23 and its 200 day moving average is $171.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.00. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $153.79 and a twelve month high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.68.
MSA Safety Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MSA Safety Company Profile
MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.
