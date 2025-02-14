Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $187,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.4% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 68,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,557,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Netflix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,043.69 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,045.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $924.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $799.32. The company has a market cap of $446.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

