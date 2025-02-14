Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:KDEC)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:KDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KDEC. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,197,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS:KDEC opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29.

