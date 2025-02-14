VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Shares Down 21.4% – Here’s What Happened

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 21.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,416,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 662% from the average session volume of 185,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

VR Resources Stock Down 21.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$10.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.55.

About VR Resources

VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.

