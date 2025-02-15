ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $338.93 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $289.82 and a one year high of $363.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.67.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

