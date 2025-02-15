Kessler Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,821,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,222,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,037,000 after buying an additional 52,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,921,000 after buying an additional 106,392 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,543,000 after buying an additional 119,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 912,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,181,000 after buying an additional 127,640 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IBKR opened at $234.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.38 and a 200 day moving average of $163.47. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.13.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

