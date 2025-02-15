Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG reduced its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,045 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $587,544,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,971,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,559 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in SEA by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 39,564,018 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,730,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,590 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 3,033.0% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $222,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,038 shares during the period. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,996,376 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $188,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $134.72 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $135.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day moving average is $99.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 898.11 and a beta of 1.55.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.21.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

