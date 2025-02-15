Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.910-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Elme Communities stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. Elme Communities has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -115.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.26. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. Research analysts expect that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -479.97%.

ELME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elme Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Elme Communities in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

See Also

