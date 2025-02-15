Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $661,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after buying an additional 1,204,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $1,140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,310,000 after acquiring an additional 39,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 181.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 123,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 79,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

