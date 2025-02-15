Legato Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,253 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynex Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Dynex Capital Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE DX opened at $13.78 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 35.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.45%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

