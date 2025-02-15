Comparing Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) & SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES)

Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) and SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Labs and SEALSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nano Labs alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A SEALSQ N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Nano Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of SEALSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Labs $11.06 million 3.36 -$35.70 million N/A N/A SEALSQ $30.06 million 10.37 -$3.27 million N/A N/A

This table compares Nano Labs and SEALSQ”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SEALSQ has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Labs.

Risk and Volatility

Nano Labs has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEALSQ has a beta of -20.65, suggesting that its stock price is 2,165% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nano Labs and SEALSQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Labs 0 0 0 0 0.00 SEALSQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

SEALSQ has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential downside of 47.13%. Given SEALSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SEALSQ is more favorable than Nano Labs.

Summary

SEALSQ beats Nano Labs on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Labs

(Get Free Report)

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About SEALSQ

(Get Free Report)

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions. Its products are used in various applications, such as smart energy, smart home, automotive EV charging, consumer IoT, aerospace and military, telecommunications, logistics, medical, luxury, and other industrial applications. SEALSQ Corp was founded in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.